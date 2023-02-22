NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Norfolk are seeking the person who shot a cat that later died from its injuries.

According to a social media post from the Norfolk SPCA Tuesday, a Good Samaritan found the cat on their driveway in the 1500 block of Nelms Avenue. The cat was unable to walk and was in need of immediate medical attention.

The Good Samaritan brought the cat to the Norfolk SPCA. The medium-haired, brown tabby, later named Robert, had no identification and was not neutered.

Officials say the cat succumbed to his injuries and was humanely euthanized by medical officials at the SPCA. X-rays of the cat later revealed a bullet lodged near his spine.

Animal cruelty is a felony in Virginia. You can report neglect and cruelty to your local Animal Protection/Control Agency. In Norfolk, there are several ways to report animal cruelty HERE.