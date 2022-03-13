Spartans’ ticket to the Big Dance leads to exposure for the school and community

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk State Spartans Men’s Basketball Team is making history with their back-to-back trip to the NCAA Division 1 tournament.

The Spartans defeated Coppin State University on Saturday to win the MEAC Conference championship to punch their ticket to the big dance.

On Sunday, players, fans and the band gathered on campus to watch the Selection Sunday show to find out when and where the team would make its debut in the tournament.

“I know we got the power! We got the talent!” said Frances Steward, who was in attendance.

Steward is the executive director for the NSU Athletics Foundation, as well as an alumnus of the school.

“As soon as they announced we were going to Fort Worth, Texas, I pulled my phone out to track down a flight but I plan to be there to cheer on our team!” she said.

Steward says the exposure from the national stage is beneficial. She recalls the school’s 2012 tournament appearance when they went to play in Missouri.

“It helps with recruiting of athletes, recruiting of students. It helps with students attending the university. It’s just great exposure we can’t pay for. We can’t buy,” she said.

The HBCU has more than 5,400 students and increases in enrollment each year.

Programs at the university also continue to grow.

Athletic directory Melody Webb says the tournament exposure also helps bring money into their program.

“Anytime we advance, it’s an opportunity to generate additional revenue. So, that’s always a big thing and a plus. We’re always looking through our programs at how to generate revenue and how we generate growth. This opportunity puts us on that map moving forward. it’s a great opportunity,” Webb told 10 On Your Side.

Webb is in her second year as athletic director and has been with the university for its back-to-back trips.

She says the community is extremely supportive of their programs and it means a lot to them to not only host the MEAC tournament in Norfolk, but win it.

“They come to a lot of events that we have to make sure they’re a part of it. We always say we’re engrained in the community. We want to be a part of the community, not just a university but a university for the community. It’s been an awesome experience for us to be here in this moment,” she said.

The Spartans take on the number one seed Baylor Bears on Thursday in Fort Worth.