NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk State University Men’s basketball team hosted its 5th annual Back-to-School Bash to help local students get the tools and attitudes they need for a good school year.

The event held at Joe Echols Arena was not only supplying kids with the tools they need to succeed in school, but about giving them the confidence they need to conquer the classroom.

“That’s what it takes, confidence – confidence and happiness will get you a long way,” Spartan’s Guard, Cahiem Brown, told WAVY.



Brown knows what it feels like to see other kids with the stuff your family couldn’t afford.



“It makes you feel sad, but everything in life happens for a reason and being able to give back right now means a lot,” he said.

Coach Robert Jones told us that is exactly why he started this event. “A lot of players on my team were in situations like I was in, so now they’re in a position to give back.”

And, it’s not just supplies.



“You know these guys are role models, whether they think so or not. You know, they’re division one basketball players, people see them on T.V. on ESPN and things and so they’re role models. To be able to give back to the community is big for them as well.”

It’s definitely a big deal for Kobe Elliott

“I be to the games a lot – I like Norfolk State and I want to go here when I’m in college,” he told 10 On Your Side, and after a little one-on-one with a player, he was inspired.

“[I want to] get some good grades and just get hard work,” he told us.

Jones told us he was expecting more than 200 students to attend. The team purchased all of the supplies using the proceeds from their summer youth basketball camp, which the players worked, and they each paid money out of their pockets.