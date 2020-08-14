Southwest offers daily nonstop service from Norfolk International to San Diego

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday that the company will begin offering daily nonstop service from Norfolk International to San Diego.
According to airline officials, Saturday is the only day not available and the deal will run until January 5, 2021.
For more information, visit Norfolk International Airport or Southwest Airlines.
Latest News
