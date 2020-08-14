Southwest offers daily nonstop service from Norfolk International to San Diego

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Southwest California One specialty livery-Tomás Del Coro // Norfolk International Airport Facebook)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday that the company will begin offering daily nonstop service from Norfolk International to San Diego.

According to airline officials, Saturday is the only day not available and the deal will run until January 5, 2021.

For more information, visit Norfolk International Airport or Southwest Airlines.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10