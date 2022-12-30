NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One week and more than 15,000 canceled flights later, Southwest Airlines is back up in the air on Friday.

“No issues out of Baltimore International. We’re here on time. Actually got here a few minutes early,” said Ben Esposito, who landed at Norfolk International Airport on Friday morning.

Esposito says that he had booked his flight weeks in advance.

“I’ve been checking it every day, expecting it to be canceled, and it wasn’t – miraculously. I thought I was going to have to get a car and drive down here,” he said.

Ainsley McDermott arrived Friday morning on the same flight, but she had a bit of a different experience.

“Two days ago, I was supposed to be home, and I got a text when I went to check in at six in the morning, that my flight was canceled,” she said. “I was supposed to go to a New Year’s Eve party, so I was really sad. But now just really glad. Everybody’s really mad, but I’m just glad to be here.” she said.

As of Friday afternoon, Southwest had only canceled 43 flights. That’s a far cry from the more than 2,500 flights per day that were canceled several days this week. They had told customers that they would be “back on track” by Friday, but many were skeptical.

“I’m shocked, honestly,” said Esposito.