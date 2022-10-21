NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) —Southeastern Virginia Health System (SEVHS) is hosting their 9th annual Food Feté Fundraiser on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. It will be virtual and follow the theme of “A Taste of Culture & Excellence”.

The 9th annual Food Feté Fundraiser will feature Antoine Bethea, Dr. Arthur Kellermann, and Mayor Donnie Tuck as guest speakers. In the past, it has attracted over 350 attendees annually.

As the event is virtual, participants will receive a $25 gift card from participating restaurants to enjoy during the event. Registration is $50.

All proceeds from the food feté help SEVHS’ to provide uninsured patients and families with primary healthcare and dental services.

To register for the food feté, click here.