NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After a difficult weekend of violence and deadly crime across Hampton Roads, one shooting is getting national attention, because of the number of people who were shot.

Five people were shot and two people were killed outside a busy Granby Street restaurant at 2 a.m. Saturday — just as the area bars were closing. One of the victims was Sierra Jenkins, a reporter for the Virginian-Pilot.

Sixteen people were shot in six of the seven cities over the weekend, and four of them died.

“It’s always something you balance when you have folks out late at night, and you’ve got alcohol involved. Unfortunate things happen, but things like this do not need to happen,” said Norfolk Councilmember Andria McClellan.

In Norfolk alone, the police have reported 26 shooting incidents since Jan. 1 — not including this weekend’s violence.

We know that in 2021, 530 gun shot wound patients were treated at Norfolk General Hospital. In 2019, 300 gunshot wound patients were treated there. That means Norfolk General saw a 76% increase in gun shot victims over the last three years.

“I don’t know why, but this pandemic has caused people to act out in ways we’ve never seen,” said McClellan.

On Monday, WAVY-TV 10 reached out to the Norfolk Police Department, the Norfolk city manager and the Norfolk mayor for a comment on the deadly weekend. None of the local leaders sat down with us for an interview, or offered a statement.

However, Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said Monday evening in a virtual meeting that the incident all started when two guys got into a fight “over a spilled drink” inside a club. He did not specify which club.

On Saturday, Norfolk’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi sent his condolences in a social media post:

“Locally, we will do our utmost to seek justice and accountability with the laws we have, but the solutions to gun violence start with good personal choices and sensible reforms to our national and state laws to keep guns out of the hands of bad actors. We must come together.”

He urged anyone with surveillance footage, cell phone video or information to contact Norfolk Police.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also shared his condolences:

Our hearts are breaking for the lives lost in Norfolk, including Sierra Jenkins. The First Lady and I are praying for their families, friends, and the Virginian-Pilot community.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.