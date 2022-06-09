NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The charred Spirit of Norfolk is in the process of being dewatered as it continues to smolder at Naval Station Norfolk, two days after it caught fire with more than 100 people aboard.

In an update Thursday morning, the City of Norfolk said crews are remaining on site in case the fire reignites. The cause is still under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The dewatering pump aboard the vessel is putting the water into tanks and that process is expected to continue overnight.

The Spirit of Norfolk smolders at Naval Station Norfolk on June 9, 2022 (Courtesy of the City of Norfolk)

Officials say all contaminated water is being handled in accordance with clean environmental standards and there is no pollution at this time.

Once the Spirit is deemed safe and stable to allow crews to board, a survey will be done to check if the fire is fully extinguished.

No injuries were reported and all of the passengers, mostly elementary school students, were rescued by the Victory Rover, a smaller vessel that gives tours of the naval base. In a press conference on Thursday, officials praised the response by the crews of both vessels, as well as the children who remained calm through the incident.

The Coast Guard defended the response to the firefighting effort, saying the main concern was keeping fire crews safe. A Coast Guard spokeswoman emphasize that ship fires are challenging because crews have to balance putting out the flames with making sure the vessel doesn’t capsize.

A spokesperson for the owners of the Spirit of Norfolk said the search is on for a replacement vessel for upcoming scheduled events such as weddings.

