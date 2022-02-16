Smartmouth bringing back popular Saturday Morning IPA, other cereal-themed brews

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you missed your chance the last three years to get a pack of Smartmouth Brewing’s popular Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA, that’s OK.

The brewery is going to release the cereal-themed beer — reminiscent of Lucky Charms — for a fourth year on March 5.

But the situation gets sweeter: Three other cereal-themed brews are also on the way.

Pegged as “nostalgically ridiculous,” Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA has sold out quickly each year it’s been sold so far. Last year, all the beers sold out on the day the pre-sale went live.

In its first year, the Norfolk brewery said the beer was inspired by “lazy Saturday mornings, watching cartoons, video games and eating sugary cereals.”

See below for descriptions of this year’s brews:

All four of the “nostalgically ridiculous” beers will be available in a complete box set. Each box has:

4-pack Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA

4-pack Sticky Bricks Blonde Ale

4-pack Caveman Confetti Fruited Gose

1 500 ml bottle of the new and improved Saturday Night Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels

Each box set has a “special prize” and one winner will get a free year of Inner Circle Membership, which is valued at $200.

The box set is the only way to buy the Saturday Night bottle.

Pre-ordering for the beers goes live on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. on the smartmouthbrewing.com website.

The release party on March 5 at the Norfolk location is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and includes:

Food:

Ghost Kitchen Breakfast Burritos (all day)

Kobros Coffee (11:00am-2:00pm)

Waffletina (11:00am-3:00pm)

Bar-Q Dessert Pop-up

Pop-Ups:

Locker Room NFK Vintage 90’s Pop-up

NFK.VA Norfolk Currents Pop-up

Custom Made Music Vinyl Pop-up

Entertainment:

Button Slashers Retro Video Games & Mario Kart Tournament

DJ Doddie (NFK)11:30am – 2:30pm

Koren Grace (NFK) 4 – 5:00pm

All That 90’s (NFK) 5 – 8:00pm

The release party on March 5 at the Virginia Beach Pilot House is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and includes:

Food:

Donniefrys Breakfast (all day)

Bear House Coffee (11:00am-4:00pm)

All Good Craft Granola (11:00am-5:00pm)

My Vegan Sweet Tooth Pop-up (11:00am-5:00pm)

Entertainment:

Cartoons on the big screen (all day)

Nate Sacks 90’s set (12:00pm – 3:00pm)

Alcoholic beverages such as the new releases from Smartmouth can only be served to those 21 or older.