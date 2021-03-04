Smartmouth Brewing releases old, new brews including ‘Saturday Morning’ Marshmallow IPA

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Smartmouth Brewing announced that the Nostalgically Ridiculous Draft Release kicks off Saturday morning.

On March 6 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., guests can join in for a pint at both the Norfolk and Virginia Beach locations.

During the release, the company says that as part of the collection, it will be bringing back the popular Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA.

“We decided that after last year we could ALL use a little and a fun trip down memory lane. After a quick deliberation, we knew that we had to bring back the Nostalgically Ridiculous Collection for its third year at Smartmouth!”

Toward the end of the month and into April, the brewery will continue to release a few new brews.

🍻Upcoming Releases 🍻

Saturday, 3/6: Quadruple Can Release: Nostalgically Ridiculous Collection

Saturday Morning | Marshmallow IPA

Saturday Night | Imperial Stout

Sunday Morning | Mimosa-inspired Tart Ale*

FruityToons Bank Rollin’ Adventures | Regal Gose*

Saturday, 3/26: Triple Can + Bottle Release

Underestimated Power | Pink Boots Hop-Blend IPA

Legend of Heath | Maple Bourbon Barrel-aged French Toast Stout *

Sundial | India Pale Ale*



Friday, 4/2: Can Release

Bandwagon Lotus | Single-Hop Lotus IPA*

*New releases

REMINDERS

Strict capacity limits will be in place at both locations and guests will be asked to limit their visit to 2 hours or less.

Scheduled preorder pick-ups begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Purchases will not be available to collect until your scheduled time.

All four of the new beers will be available this weekend on draft, while supplies last.

Prefer to avoid a crowd? Smartmouth will be tapping one keg of Saturday Morning IPA EVERY DAY next week at opening-time from Sunday, 3/7 until Friday, 3/12.

Cans of Saturday Morning IPA and the rest of the Nostalgically Ridiculous Collection have sold out during the online pre-sale release.

. Face masks and capacity will be strictly monitored at tasting rooms. If they are full, guests will be added to a waiting list for a table.

