NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The sprinkler system at Norfolk State University’s Babbette B. Smith North Hall was activated after a small fire late Thursday night, leading to students having to be relocated.

A NSU spokesperson said it happened around 11 p.m. in a laundry room at the dorm and it’s believed to have started in a laundry duct. It was not arson, NSU says.

No one was hurt and there was no structural damage.

The spokesperson said he’d have more information soon on where the students were relocated.