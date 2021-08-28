Slover Library to participate in 9/11 education exhibition

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Slover Library in downtown Norfolk is set to participate in an exhibition commemorating 9/11 in September.



Titled “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” the educational exhibition presents the history of 9/11, its origins and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.



The exhibition will be on display September 1 – 15.

Through 14 posters, the exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum exploring “the consequences of terrorism on individual lives” as well as inform communities and encourage critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.

The poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom.