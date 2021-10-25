Slover Library in Norfolk updates operating hours

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Slover Library will expand its operating hours and will soon welcome visitors Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The library’s first floor offers the following features and services:
- Collection of books, periodicals, and audio-visual items available for browsing
- Computer use, scanning, copying, and printing
- Meeting rooms with availability on a first come, first served basis
The Children’s Library, non-fiction, and reference collections at Slover Library on floors two through four will be available for browsing 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Appointments will not be necessary.
Public programs for all ages will continue to be offered virtually. For a schedule of online programs, visit the Slover Library website. Patrons will be required to wear masks while inside as well as maintain six feet of distance from staff and other guests.
Additionally, Slover Library’s four Creative Studios, the Roy E. Hendrix Business Center, and Sargeant Memorial Collection will operate on a limited basis.
- Creative Studios: Maker Studio, Sound Studio, Production Studio, Design Studio
- By appointment only:
- Tuesday – Friday (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Saturday (Noon – 5 p.m.)
- By appointment only:
- Roy E. Hendrix Business Center: Special collection for businesses; online resources for entrepreneurs, business planning, and demographics; one-on-one appointments
- Tuesday – Friday (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Other times and Saturdays by appointment
- Sargeant Memorial Collection: Local history, research assistance, genealogy resources
- Tuesday & Thursday (Noon – 5 p.m.) Other research times available by appointment
