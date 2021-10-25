Slover Library in Norfolk updates operating hours

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Slover Library will expand its operating hours and will soon welcome visitors Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The library’s first floor offers the following features and services:

Collection of books, periodicals, and audio-visual items available for browsing

Computer use, scanning, copying, and printing

Meeting rooms with availability on a first come, first served basis

The Children’s Library, non-fiction, and reference collections at Slover Library on floors two through four will be available for browsing 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Appointments will not be necessary.

Public programs for all ages will continue to be offered virtually. For a schedule of online programs, visit the Slover Library website. Patrons will be required to wear masks while inside as well as maintain six feet of distance from staff and other guests.

Additionally, Slover Library’s four Creative Studios, the Roy E. Hendrix Business Center, and Sargeant Memorial Collection will operate on a limited basis.

Creative Studios : Maker Studio, Sound Studio, Production Studio, Design Studio By appointment only: Tuesday – Friday (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Saturday (Noon – 5 p.m.)

: Maker Studio, Sound Studio, Production Studio, Design Studio Roy E. Hendrix Business Center : Special collection for businesses; online resources for entrepreneurs, business planning, and demographics; one-on-one appointments Tuesday – Friday (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Other times and Saturdays by appointment

: Special collection for businesses; online resources for entrepreneurs, business planning, and demographics; one-on-one appointments Sargeant Memorial Collection : Local history, research assistance, genealogy resources Tuesday & Thursday (Noon – 5 p.m.) Other research times available by appointment

: Local history, research assistance, genealogy resources