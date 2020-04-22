Slover Library hosts free ‘Social Security 101’ online webinar

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Slover Library Adult Programs is hosting a free online workshop from the Social Security Administration.

The webinar takes place Wednesday, April 22 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will answer the many questions associated with social security including retirement benefits, disability, survivors, and spouse benefits as well as Medicare.

The presentation speaker will be Public Affairs Specialist Lizna Odhwani from the Social Security Administration.

The webinar will also teach users how to use their My Social Security online account and how to find additional resources.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Those interested can register for the Webex with an email address via Eventbrite online or through the Webex app.

More information about the Slover Library can be found online.

