Slover Library hosts educational exhibit from 9/11 Memorial

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — This weekend, we will mark 20 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks that forever changed America and the world.

An exhibit running right now at the Slover Library in downtown Norfolk presents the history of 9/11 and its ongoing implications. It’s told through the stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks and those who we lost.

The poster gallery was created by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York. It lets you live that fateful day through the stories of those who survived it and those who did not.

Librarian Josette Dubois is the one who brought the display to Norfolk hoping to help people remember the terrorist, the heroes, and the United State’s longest war.

“I was a senior in High School at the time and I lived in Delaware so I was not terribly far from New York at the time and I remember how it affected me and everyone around me,” she told 10 On Your Side.

Dubois said she knows visitors are connecting with the exhibit when she reads the post-it notes they’ve left detailing where they were that fateful day. One note from a then-ODU student tells of how the person woke to a frantic call from his father because his Mom worked next to the pentagon.

Half of the display is set up for children with books about first responders. Dubois told 10 On Your Side, “I hope that they see the bravery of being a first responder, the honor of that job.”

A poster with the names and faces of all the brave New York firefighters who died sits front and center.

Scanning a QR code on two of the poster will give you access to a deeper library of digital resources where children in particular can learn more and adults can remember.

The display will be up through September 15.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum is holding an online webinar this Friday and Saturday, September 10 and 11.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.



