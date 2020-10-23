Slover Library Creative Studios data now publically available in NorfolkOpenData

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Slover Library announced Thursday that the Creative Studios data can now be publically accessed on NorfolkOpenData.

Creative Studios data includes Design Studio, Maker Studio, Production Studio, and a Sound Studio. The public spaces provide residents access to equipment and collaborative workspaces equivalent to that found in professional settings.

Michael Willits, programs manager at Slover Library, said when Slover staff set out to build, staff, and equip the spaces, “We didn’t have good data to gauge what we needed. Nothing that was organized and consistent and gave us a baseline.”

So, the Slover staff created its own dataset.

“We made it up as we went along,” Willits said. “The result was this dataset. Ultimately, we decided that if we needed this data other libraries might need it, too.”

Slover’s data includes start and end times, duration and type of appointment, as well as calendars. A new data story helps illustrate how guests use the studios and equipment.

“This dataset joins data on public safety, neighborhoods, code enforcement, economic development and parks and recreation on NorfolkOpenData. Feel free to view, download, and analyze this data. The City of Norfolk provides this data as an affirmation of our commitment to transparency and community collaboration,” city officials said in a statement released Thursday.

“We hope that you will use this data to improve your community, spark a business idea or just satisfy your curiosity. Data will be updated and expanded often as we work to build a comprehensive open data portal.”

