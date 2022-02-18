Skull discovered three decades ago identified as Norfolk teen

STAFFORD, Va. (WAVY) — A skull discovered more than three decades ago in the northern part of Virginia has now been identified as that of a missing Norfolk teenager.

The skull, belonging to Timothy Magnum, was first found in September 1990 under a fence in Stafford County. When deputies arrived at the scene, they recovered the skull and determined that it had been there for an extended period of time.

No other human remains were found nearby and the skull did not show any signs of trauma.

The skull was reviewed by the Office of Chief Medical Examiners (OCME) in Richmond, as well as the National Museum of Natural History Smithsonian Institution and the Department of Anthropology in Washington, DC. It was determined that the skull belonged to a caucasian male, between the ages of 15-18 years old and was placed under the fence one to three years after the teen’s death.

Although the death was ruled as ‘undetermined,’ OCME believed the person died in a violent or unnatural way.

When DNA testing on the skull began in September 2011, a match was not found. However, in November 2021, genealogical research conducted by Ortham Laboratories in Texas determined that the victim’s dad and brother were from the Norfolk area.

They told investigators that the skull might belong to Timothy Alan Mangum, but they had not had contact with him for a number of years before 1990. After comparing the DNA of the skull to the DNA of the dad and brother, it was determined that the skull belonged to Mangum.

He attended Lake Taylor High School in April 1983 after withdrawing from the Chesapeake Public School system in January 1983. At one point he moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee to live with his mother.

Later Mangum returned to Norfolk and was placed at the James Barry Robinson Institute before enrolling again at Lake Taylor.

It’s believed he was last alive in 1983-1984.

Anyone having any information concerning Timothy Alan Mangum and who might have known or attended school with him is asked to contact Detective Dave Wood, at the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 540-658-4727, or email at dwood@staffordcountyva.gov.