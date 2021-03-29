‘Sjöjungfrun’: New mermaid sculpture unveiled at Ikea Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk icon has made her mark at Ikea.

The Norfolk Mermaid, which now has dozens of installations across the City, has finally landed on Ikea’s soil.

Ikea Norfolk unveiled the latest addition Monday morning. The 10-foot-long, fiber glass sculpture features a traditional Swedish design for the mermaid while using Ikea’s iconic blue and yellow colors.

The mermaid was designed by Georgia Mason who has also painted more than 40 of the previous mermaids in the city.

“We are excited to have a permanent symbol of our city here at the store,” said Market Manager Charlie Plisco while referencing Ikea Norfolk’s upcoming second anniversary.

IKEA Norfolk has named the mermaid “Sjöjungfrun,” which is the Swedish word for mermaid.

To celebrate the new sculpture, officials at Ikea Norfolk have set up a mermaid scavenger hunt around the store. The activity will stay up at Ikea through April 4.