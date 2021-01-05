Six members of credit card skimming crew sentenced to prison

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Six people were sentenced for conspiring to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, the conspirators, all between the ages of 29 and 40, reportedly placed skimming devices on gas pumps located in Northampton County. The skimming devices were capable of recording the credit and debit card numbers, along with their PINs, of the customers that used their cards at the gas pumps.



In April and May 2018, using the stolen card information, the suspects traveled between several Harris Teeter store locations, among other locations, to withdraw money from the victims’ bank accounts and purchase prepaid gift cards.

In addition, documents say many of the conspirators had significant criminal histories involving the same conduct and were known to travel the country perpetrating this scheme.



The leader of the crew, Yasmani Granja Quijada, was found to be trading over 9,800 additional stolen credit card numbers using his email account over the past few years. The crew was attributed with losses of over $5,000,000 over several years.



The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service seized numerous vehicles and other items that were purchased by the defendants with funds stolen through credit cards. Several other conspirators remain at large and are believed to be living in Mexico.

The suspects are listed below: