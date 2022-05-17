NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A sinkhole in Norfolk closed the 4th View Street on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 64 on Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted information about the sinkhole around 3 p.m. Tuesday saying the issue was at mile-marker 273.4.

Drivers were warned to expect delays.

A detour was in place using Bay Avenue, VDOT said.

The size and cause of the sinkhole were not immediately released Tuesday.

VDOT sent out a news release Tuesday saying crews with the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project have fully closed the ramp for emergency repairs. The closure and detour will be in place until the roadway is fully repaired.

VDOT hopes to open the ramp to traffic by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A map was also released that shows the detour for the ramp closure.

(Photo courtesy: VDOT)

