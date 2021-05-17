Single-vehicle crash with injuries closes portion of Ballentine Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash with confirmed injuries has closed a portion of Ballentine Boulevard in Norfolk Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Norfolk Police around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the single-vehicle crash occurred in the 900 block of Ballentine Boulevard. Serious injuries were confirmed.

Police say all traffic lanes in the area are currently blocked due to the crash.

10 On Your Side is still learning whether there were other injuries reported following the crash.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

