NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A single-vehicle crash has caused lane closures Monday morning on E Ocean View Ave in Norfolk.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6:50 a.m. All lanes in the 3100 block of E Ocean View Ave. are shut down due to the crash. Dispatch says no injuries were reported in the crash.

Crash causes lane closured on E Ocean View Ave. in Norfolk (Photo Courtesy: Mary Ann Fagan)

Dominion Energy is currently on the scene of the crash replacing a downed power pole. According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, as of 7:45 a.m., there are around 60 customers without power due to the crash.

No further information has been released at this time.