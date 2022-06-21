NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Silver Pride is coming back to Norfolk. The annual event will be held on June 28.

Attendees will enjoy entertainment and activities provided by Tidewater Arts Outreach, visit with community partners supporting the 50+ and better community, and enjoy drinks and appetizers generously donated by the LGBT Life Center Board of Directors.

Silver Pride focuses on centering on and uplifting the voices of LGBTQ+ folks that are 50+ and better.

All proceeds from Silver Pride will be used to expand programming for the LGBT Life Center’s Senior Services programming.



The services we provide include senior housing, HIV/STD testing, educational and creative workshops, health and wellness programs, and our Senior Ambassador program.

The event is free to all 50+ and LGBTQ+ community members living in Hampton Roads. Space is limited and we expect to sell out. To get your free tickets, RSVP online HERE.