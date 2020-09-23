Signature HealthCARE of Norfolk announces visitation reopening plan

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Signature HealthCARE announced on Wednesday that the company is planning to ease visitation restrictions that have been in place for the past several months.

“Signature HealthCARE has been working diligently, with a sense of great urgency and excitement every day, on plans and protocols that will permit us to reopen our healthcare facilities for limited outdoor visitation, and in certain circumstances even indoor visitation, as soon as possible,” officials said in a statement released Wednesday.

While the company is at an 89% recovery rate, the organization will continue to follow Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services (CMS) and state government regulations.

“We sincerely understand the importance of in-person family and friend visitation and the power of social engagement for our residents’ mental health and well-being. In working towards this exciting goal, however, we cannot lose sight of our number one priority which is safety for everyone and compliance with all CMS and state government regulations.”

Once open, the following precautionary measures will be implemented:

Infection control measures

Visitor screening procedures

Visitor mask and other protective equipment requirements

Advanced scheduling of visits

Limited visitation times so that all residents can be accommodated

For indoor visitors, proof of COVID-19 testing within 72 hours of a scheduled resident visit

For other visitors, consent to be tested for COVID-19 at the facility, circumstances depending

“We all look forward to the day when residents, families, and staff can celebrate and hug and

embrace in person,” said Joseph E. Steier III, Signature HealthCARE’s Founder, CEO and

President. “We know that kind of social engagement and physical connection is vital to

personal health and we’re excited to open our doors once again! But we must reach this goal

safely, and with a plan in place that cannot be rushed or compromised, for the safety of all

involved.”

Click here for more on Signature HealthCARE of Norfolk.

Latest News