NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A pop-up grocery market will take place before Thanksgiving in Norfolk for families in need.

Together, Aetna Better Health of Virginia and Goodr are hosting four upcoming holiday-themed free pop-up grocery markets for families in need this season.

They will be hosting events across four cities in Virginia. Before Thanksgiving, events will take place in Norfolk and Petersburg. Before Christmas, events will take place in Richmond and Fredericksburg.

During the shopping event, 200 preregistered families will be provided with a week’s worth of groceries from a holiday menu. Items include meat, fresh produce, bread, dairy products and more.

For families in Norfolk, signup for the Sunday, Nov. 19 pop-up grocery market. Registration is open. Sign up at the link here.

For families in Petersburg, signup for the Monday, Nov. 20 pop-up grocery market. Registration is open. Sign up at the link here.

Upcoming dates for the December events are not yet available.