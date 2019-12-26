Shoppers seeing manageable crowds during post-holiday shopping rush

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — ‘Tis the season for gift giving, gift returning and shopping holiday sales.

According to the National Retail Federation, 68 percent of holiday shoppers will shop the week after Christmas. What’s on the top of their minds? Post- holiday sales.

From gliding on the ice, to gliding through the mall, there’s plenty going on at the MacArthur Center.

“I always try to hit those sales up after Christmas, you know what I mean, I will not buy things for Christmas to get the better deal later on,” said Rebekah Regan, who is one of many shoppers taking advantage of the post-Christmas sales.

She and others agree: the crowds haven’t been too bad.

“It’s been very pleasant, it’s very calm, relaxing, not a lot of people but, of course, I know eventually a lot of people start to come,” York County resident Karen Gelpi said.

10 On Your Side spoke with a few people making returns, however, most shoppers were at the mall for themselves.

“I know that after Christmas it is return day, but it also is usually a big sale day so I like to be as frugal as I possibly can, so that’s why I came all the way over here,” said Newport News resident Yolanda Wesley. “I love Bath and Body Works because of the hand soaps that last all year round.”

For those who weren’t focused on the shopping, there was plenty to do and see.

“We normally come to the mall just to do something to get out of the house. We like the atmosphere, being around different people,” said Candra Milton, who lives in Norfolk.

MacArthur Center officials expect the mall to be more crowded during the afternoon and evening hours.

For more information, visit the mall website.