Shop local in Norfolk at the NEON Holiday Market coming Dec. 5

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The NEON Holiday Market returns for the sixth year with local, creative shopping in the district in December.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, from noon until 4 p.m., the event will have live music, food trucks, hot drinks, handmade goods, and local arts with over 30 vendor booths set up. The festivities will be at 776 Granby Street in Norfolk at the city’s gathering space, the Plot.

“This year’s retail line-up is made possible by Work Program Architects and includes perennial favorites like That’s What She Said Art, Eco Maniac, and Alodeuri, plus new to NEON craftsmen Hemp Barkery, Norfolk Candle and glass artist Matt Jacob,” according to a newsletter sent by the NEON District on Saturday.

The live music line up includes:

Brett Williams from noon until 1:30 p.m.

from noon until 1:30 p.m. Swinging Santas from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Serious Black from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Shoppers and vendors are required to wear a mask, maintain six feet of distance, and visitors must shop along a one-way path.

In case of inclement weather, the market will move inside the Hugh R. Copeland Center — across from the Plot in the NEON District.

The event is presented by Downtown Norfolk, Work Program Architects, and Sway Creative Labs. For more information on the event, click here.