Shooting victim walks into Norfolk hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a person with a gunshot would walked into a local hospital Saturday night.
The call came in around 8:30 p.m. to Norfolk Police reporting a victim walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police are still investigating and no further information is available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
