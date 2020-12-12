Shooting victim walks into Norfolk hospital

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a person with a gunshot would walked into a local hospital Saturday night.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m. to Norfolk Police reporting a victim walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police are still investigating and no further information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

WAVY TV 10