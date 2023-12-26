NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The survivor of a fatal double shooting in Norfolk is having a hard time getting answers from police.

He said city officers are holding things he needs as evidence, like his car and phone. Shontel Cradle needs these things to get to medical appointments and pay for medicine, treating his open gunshot wound and three broken ribs.

Cradle said he was trying to help break up a fight outside the Triple C Convenience store last Wednesday. Someone pulled out a gun and starting shooting, killing 84-year-old James Carter, the well-known owner of the store.

The suspect also shot Shontel Cradle through the abdomen on his right side. He drove home, then his fiancée drove him to the hospital. They later found out the gunshot broke three of his ribs.

Since Cradle went to the hospital, police started holding his car, and everything inside the car, as evidence. He said this includes his phone and money. When 10 On Your Side spoke to Cradle last Friday, he said we were the first to tell him about three people being arrested for the shooting. One is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Police still did not return Cradle’s belongings. After speaking to us on Tuesday in a video call, he said he is not mad at the police — he just wants clarity on why this is happening.

Cradle is on parole after a run-in with the law back in the 1990s. He is now working on a new chapter in life, inspired by Carter to uplift his community.

“That’s why I’m not angry at the police, I’m not angry at anybody,” Cradle said. “I know y’all got a job to do. I respect that — y’all are keeping my family safe, and the people that can’t defend themselves, and I respect you. If there’s any consideration, if there’s any way I can — work with me, man, work with me, man, just so I can get comfortable.”

Cradle said he and his fiancée need the car, phone and money for medical appointments, getting more gauze for his gunshot wound and other medicine.

“I have an open wound,” Cradle said. “I got an open wound, and all I got is gauze on it. Went straight through, I’m bleeding through two sides, three broken ribs.”

Over the Christmas holiday weekend, his fiancée sent direct text messages to the investigator asking for their stuff — with no reply.

10 On Your Side reached out to to the police department Tuesday morning to ask about Cradle’s belongings. They told us they cannot publicly talk about evidence in this active case. They added that victims of a crime can always reach out to the investigator directly. Our news team then told them the victim has been trying to talk with their investigator since Friday. We received no further reply as of the publication of this story.

Cradle has said that while he needs help, he also does not want to take attention away from what happened to James Carter.

“I don’t want to go down that road to make it about me, so I just prefer to let that family grieve,” he said.

Cradle’s fiancée said his next appointment is Thursday. Without the car, they do not know how they will make it. The car is a rental, so they are still on the hook for its payments. They explained to us that the rental car company will not let them take another car until the first one is returned.

In 10 On Your Side’s talks with police, they were not able to provide a timeline for when they may return Cradle’s belongings.

For those wishing to help Shontel Cradle, there is a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.