NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk dispatchers said a shooting was reported Tuesday night on Wilson Road.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the shooting came in at 11:07 p.m. in the 1700 block of Wilson Road.

Details of a suspect or victims were not immediately available.

Shooting on Wilson Road in Norfolk April 26, 2022. (WAVY photo/Corby Slaughter)

Shooting on Wilson Road in Norfolk April 26, 2022. (WAVY photo/Corby Slaughter)