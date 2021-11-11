Shooting reported on Wiley Drive in Norfolk

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a report of a shooting on Wiley Drive in Norfolk Thursday night.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the shooting came in at 8:35 p.m. in the 700 block of Wiley Drive.

Authorities did not immediately release information on any victims or suspects.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

