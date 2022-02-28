Man dead, woman injured in shooting on Phillip Avenue in Norfolk

Norfolk

Shooting on Phillip Avenue in Norfolk Feb. 28, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said one person died and another was injured in a shooting Monday night on Phillip Avenue.

Dispatchers said the shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. in the 9200 block of Phillip Avenue, which is in the West Ocean View area.

Police said the shooting happened inside a home.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

