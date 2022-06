NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police responded to a report of a shooting Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, the incident is in the 3100 block of Lyons Avenue. It was reported to police at 11:18 a.m. The scene is just off Chesapeake Blvd., near Ballentine.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with WAVY for updates throughout the day.