3 adults, 1 child injured in shooting on E Princess Anne Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say four people were shot on Wednesday night. One of the victims was a child.
Police shooting was reported on E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk Tuesday night.
Dispatchers say the call came in around 10:15 p.m. reporting the shooting in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road.
Police say the child’s injuries are life-threatening. They were taken to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. Police did not specify the child’s age.
The three adults sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
WAVY.com has reached out to police for more details. Stay tuned for more information.
