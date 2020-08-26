3 adults, 1 child injured in shooting on E Princess Anne Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say four people were shot on Wednesday night. One of the victims was a child.

Police shooting was reported on E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk Tuesday night.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 10:15 p.m. reporting the shooting in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

Police say the child’s injuries are life-threatening. They were taken to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. Police did not specify the child’s age.

The three adults sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

