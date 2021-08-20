Shooting reported on E Olney Road in Norfolk Thursday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police responded to a shooting Thursday night on E. Olney Road in the Young Terrace neighborhood.

Dispatchers said the call came in reporting the shooting at 11:36 p.m. in the 600 block of E. Olney Road.

No other information was available as of Friday morning, but it was one of three shootings police responded to overnight. Two males were hurt in a double shooting on Chesapeake Boulevard and a man died after a shooting on Dubose Drive.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

