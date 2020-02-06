Shooting reported on Cromwell Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon.
According to police dispatchers, they received a call at 1:41 p.m. to send officers to the 2300 block of Cromwell Drive.
When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, whose injuries are considered not life-threatening.
This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 for updates.
