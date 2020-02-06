Shooting reported on Cromwell Drive in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk Police Generic New Patrol Cars 3 Walter Hildebrand_1549476007764.jpg.jpg

WAVY File Photo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to police dispatchers, they received a call at 1:41 p.m. to send officers to the 2300 block of Cromwell Drive.

When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, whose injuries are considered not life-threatening.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories