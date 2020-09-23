Shooting reported on Church Street in Norfolk Tuesday

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers say a shooting was reported on Church Street near B Avenue in Norfolk Tuesday.

The shooting injured one person, but the extent of their injuries was unknown as of 6:50 p.m.

Dispatchers say the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m.

