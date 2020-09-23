NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers say a shooting was reported on Church Street near B Avenue in Norfolk Tuesday.
The shooting injured one person, but the extent of their injuries was unknown as of 6:50 p.m.
Dispatchers say the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m.
Latest Posts:
- VB city manager makes immediate changes to police oversight panel; Norfolk hopes to start forming theirs by year’s end
- Shooting reported on Church Street in Norfolk Tuesday
- Virtual school overload giving your kids ‘v-school-itis’? We’ve got help!
- Amtrak to restore Virginia train services with new safety initiatives
- Suffolk Police release pictures of several people of interest in August robbery, stabbing