NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police were called to investigate a shooting at the Church’s Chicken in Norfolk Thursday.

Norfolk dispatch confirmed the report of a shooting at the business located in the 2300 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

There is one victim, they said, but police do not have an injury status yet.

The call for the shooting came in at 11:52 a.m., according to dispatch.

