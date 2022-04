NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police responded to a report of a shooting Monday night on Tidewater Drive.

Dispatchers said the shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Tidewater Drive.

There is no information on possible victims or suspects.

Shooting scene on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk April 25, 2022. (WAVY photo/Julius Ayo)

