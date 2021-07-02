Four children shot in Norfolk; victims range from ages 6 to 16

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are responding to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Madison Avenue. According to Norfolk Police, there are four juvenile victims.
According to police, victims range between ages 6 to 16.
Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told 10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks that the injuries are not life-threatening and they should have a suspect in custody soon.
In a previous tweet, police had said one victim had life threatening injuries. However, police now say there are no life-threatening injuries.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 2 p.m. The scene is in the Spartan Village neighborhood near Norfolk State Univeristy.
