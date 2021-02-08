Shooting on Lake Herbert Drive in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk say they responded to a shooting on Lake Herbert Drive Monday.

The Norfolk Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon saying officers were investigating a shooting at 5850 Lake Herbert Drive. That building houses a local Social Security office, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration website.

The call came in reporting the incident around 4 p.m.

Details on any victim or victims and the nature of any injuries was not released immediately by police.

