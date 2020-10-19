Shooting on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk Monday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a shooting in Norfolk.

Police confirmed they received a call just before 1 p.m. about a shooting at the intersection of Hampton Boulevard and Brandon Avenue. That’s in the West Ghent section of the city.

There is one male victim, but no details at this time on the person’s condition.

#NorfolkPD are currently investigating a shooting in the 1700 blk of Hampton Boulevard. A man has been transported to SNGH with injuries. Call came in around 12:55 p.m. @nfvacrimeline pic.twitter.com/fnEc1US9WD — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 19, 2020

