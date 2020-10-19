Shooting on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk Monday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a shooting in Norfolk.
Police confirmed they received a call just before 1 p.m. about a shooting at the intersection of Hampton Boulevard and Brandon Avenue. That’s in the West Ghent section of the city.
There is one male victim, but no details at this time on the person’s condition.
This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.
