Shooting leaves 1 man with injuries in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a shooting left one man with injuries Thursday afternoon.

The call came for a report of a gunshot victim around 2:40 p.m. in the 300 block of East Little Creek Road in Virginia Beach.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated.

No further information is available and detectives are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a breaking news story.