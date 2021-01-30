14-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.
The call came in around 9:55 p.m. for the incident in the 700 block of East Brambleton Avenue. Later, police said the victim was found in the 800 block of Ballentine Boulevard.
The boy has been transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
This is a breaking news story.