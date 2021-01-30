14-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.

The call came in around 9:55 p.m. for the incident in the 700 block of East Brambleton Avenue. Later, police said the victim was found in the 800 block of Ballentine Boulevard.

The boy has been transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No further information is available at this time.

#Norfolk police are investigating a shooting in the 800 blk of Ballentine Blvd. A 14-year-old male has been transported to CHKD with non-life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 9:55 p.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/DYmE2W2ZS2 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 31, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

This is a breaking news story.