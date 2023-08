NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man was shot Monday on Campostella Road in Norfolk, police said.

(WAVY Photo – Andy Fox)

Norfolk Police are on the scene of a shooting and a crash in the 300 block of Campostella Road. They said a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

BREAKING NEWS. We are on scene of shooting on Campostella Road. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/WeUAXV9hQD — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVYTV) August 28, 2023

The call came in at 4:55 p.m.

Here’s what I can tell you about the car. There was a man who was shot and was taken to the hospital. There is a cell phone on the front driver seat. Glass is blown out of at least one window. The back left tire is flat. And somehow a light pole was knocked down. @WAVY_News — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVYTV) August 28, 2023

Anyone with information on the incident can call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through P3Tips.com.

