Shoe drive looks to benefit those in Hampton Roads community and abroad

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach is collecting shoes to benefit those in our community and abroad.

It’s the nonprofit’s first shoe drive and they’re working with Funds2Orgs to make it possible.

Their goal is to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes by Jan. 3. Junior League President Erin Rice says the donated shoes will go to those living abroad who need them.

“I think we take for granted that we have the ability to purchase warm comfortable shoes. That’s not always the case in other places of the world and so we just got drawn to the mission to provide those shoes to other countries. I think this year has provided an opportunity to give back to those who are hurting in these countries that have systemic poverty and we’re doing a small part to give back shoes. Things we don’t need anymore,” she said.

Rice says that Funds2Orgs will give them money in return for the shoes collected based on how many pounds they deliver.

That money will in turn go toward helping continue their own mission here in Hampton Roads, which is focused on women and children.

Those in the organization will work toward helping with mental health due to COVID-19 as well as child literacy.

“We’ve seen with COVID and virtual schooling the reading levels in South Hampton Roads have really decreased. The need for us to get out into the community and provide those literacy services is even greater than normal,” she said.

Rice says the donations drive is contactless and members can come and pick up the shoes from your home.

They are also collecting them at various locations such as:

Worth the Wait (3157 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach)

Norfolk Foot & Ankle Group (3720 Holland Rd, Virginia Beach AND 3509 Granby St, Suite A, Norfolk)

Bank of America (893 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk)

All shoe types can be collected, but they must not have holes in them and the soles must still be attached.

Rice encourages those who want to donate to do so because the shoes will help make a difference for those who desperately need them.

“They’re just taking up room,” she said about the shoes. “Think that it would be helpful to make a difference in our world to give those shoes and giving a lifeline to individuals so they can sell them and a make a difference for their family so 2021 is better.

To participate in the contact-less pick up, click here.

To learn more about the shoe drive, click here.