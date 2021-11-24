Shipyards respond after 10 on Your Side exposes litter problem in Norfolk’s Berkley community

NORFOLK. Va. (WAVY) — Shipyards pump millions of dollars into the local economy by providing revenue for cities and jobs for the locals, but residents of the Berkley section of Norfolk say the people who fix ships are breaking their neighborhood.

“They park on the streets and when they finish eating, they just throw the trash on the ground,” said Patricia Moore in an interview last week.

After 10 on Your Side first exposed the problem, BAE Systems and Colonna’s Shipyard confirm crews have made multiple trips to the neighborhood to pick up litter on the streets.

Larry Skyle, president of The Beacon Light Civic League, applauds the effort.

“A lot of the trash has been picked up and we hope that when people see a clean neighborhood in Berkley, we try to keep a clean neighborhood,” said Skyle. “Hopefully they won’t trash the neighborhood.”

However, homeowners who live along the beautifully restored Liberty Street are taking a wait-and-see approach as the holiday season has arrived.

When asked if they have seen any improvements over the past week, one resident said no.

“I have not,” said Tiffany Buffaloe. “I have not.”

The source is unknown but our cameras spotted plenty of litter along Liberty St. on Thanksgiving Eve 2021.

Moore is Buffaloe’s neighbor.

Routinely they grab large plastic bags and pick up paper and styrofoam food containers, bottles, pizza boxes, and even unwanted work-related clothing.

Moore says after 10 on Your Side exposed the problem, a shipyard worker approached her with an apology.

“One of the workers did say they were told to be good neighbors and hopefully they will all get the message. He apologized for the ones who are throwing the rash down,” said Moore who is a life-long resident of Berkley.

Randall Crutchfield, the Vice Chairman of Colonna’s Shipyard tells 10 on Your Side his crews have picked up trash in Berkely three times this week.

Karl D. Johnson, spokesman for BAE Systems Ship Repair issued a statement to 10 on Your Side:

Since learning of our neighbors’ concern last week, we have expanded our grounds-keeping efforts in and around our property. We also look forward to our employees resuming neighborhood street clean-up activity under the City of Norfolk’s Adopt-a-Spot program.