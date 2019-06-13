Sheriff’s office investigating death of Norfolk inmate

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Booking photo for Travis Antorio Haynes. (Credit: Norfolk Sheriff’s Office)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An investigation is underway after a Norfolk inmate died on Wednesday.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office said in a news release a deputy conducting rounds found 31-year-old Travis Antorio Haynes unresponsive and hanging in his cell just before 7:30 p.m.

Haynes was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m.

The Norfolk Police Department is investigating the incident as an undetermined death, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said it will conduct an iternal review of the matter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10