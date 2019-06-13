Sheriff’s office investigating death of Norfolk inmate

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An investigation is underway after a Norfolk inmate died on Wednesday.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office said in a news release a deputy conducting rounds found 31-year-old Travis Antorio Haynes unresponsive and hanging in his cell just before 7:30 p.m.

Haynes was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m.

The Norfolk Police Department is investigating the incident as an undetermined death, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said it will conduct an iternal review of the matter.