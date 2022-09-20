NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Register now for a free teen program being held in Norfolk, focused on breaking the stigma around mental health and suicide awareness.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, September 21.

The interactive “Shatter the Silence” program is open to middle and high school students and young adults. It will include several speakers, activities, raffle prizes and promises to be an afternoon of help and hope.

Date : Saturday, September 24, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Location : Taste ‘N See Catering at the Murray Center | 455 East Brambleton Avenue | Norfolk

Click here to register NOW.