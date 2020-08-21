Share your NACC pet adoption story to nominate the shelter for $100,000 grant

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you are willing to share your Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center pet adoption story with the Petco Foundation, the shelter could win up to $100,000 in grant funding.

“Stories should highlight how pets have changed their adopter’s life for the better, in big and small ways, and should celebrate the love of their adopted pet,” said NACC officials. “Submissions must include four photos to illustrate the story and can include video as well. Be sure to include NACC’s information below in your nomination. You must be 18 to enter.”

Adopters with winning submissions will also receive up to a $1,000 Petco shopping spree and a prize pack with BOBS from Skechers shoes. Stories can be submitted now until September 23 by clicking here.

Awards for the shelter range from $5,000 to $100,000 and the grand prize is part of the annual Holiday Wishes grant award contest from the Petco Foundation. In partnership with BOBS from Skechers, the Petco Foundation is granting more than $750,000 this holiday season to animal welfare organizations across the country.

“We know from our dog and cat foster families, our many happy adopters, and our own experience that shelter pets bring fur and joy to our homes,” said Bureau Manager Michelle Dosson. “Sharing stories of how profoundly our pets change our lives for the better is a chance to spread sunshine as well as to compete for the grand prize.”

How to participate:

Write your story! Quality storytelling and photos help your submission stand out.

All entries should include four photos: one of your pet alone, one with you or your family, and two photos that support your story. Your entry may also include video.

Pets must have been adopted from NACC and must be living to qualify.

You’ll need this information: Organization Name: Norfolk Animal Care Center (in the dropdown) Email contact for the organization: jessica.guckert@norfolk.gov Organization phone number: 757-441-5505 Organization Tax ID number: 54-6001455



While entries are accepted through September 23, PetCo only guarantees that the first 10,000 entries will be fully reviewed and considered. Also, anyone who has adopted from NACC should enter because the organization with the most entries can win a special $25,000 prize.

Grants will be announced during the holiday season. For more information, visit the NACC online.

Over 2,050 animals were adopted from NACC last year. Since 2013, over $5 million in Holiday Wishes grants have been awarded to help animal welfare organizations during the holiday season and year-round.

